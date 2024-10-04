U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market
10/04/2024 04:23 PM
Taipei, Oct. 4 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply higher against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.126 to close at NT$31.963.
Turnover totaled US$1.831 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.940, and moved to a high of NT$32.042 before the close.
Latest
- Politics
Budget stalemate continues as opposition lawmakers block review10/04/2024 07:11 PM
- Politics
Overcharge by U.S. arms vendor to be refunded to Taiwan: Defense head10/04/2024 06:43 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares end down but losses capped by late session TSMC buying10/04/2024 06:12 PM
- Business
Starlux launches codeshare services with Alaska Airlines10/04/2024 05:57 PM
- Society
2 dead, 667 injured and 1 missing in the wake of Typhoon Krathon10/04/2024 05:37 PM