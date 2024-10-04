To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Oct. 4 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply higher against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.126 to close at NT$31.963.

Turnover totaled US$1.831 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.940, and moved to a high of NT$32.042 before the close.