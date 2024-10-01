Taiwan shares close up 0.75%
10/01/2024 01:57 PM
Taipei, Oct. 1 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 165.85 points, or 0.75 percent, at 22,390.39 Tuesday on turnover of NT$279.37 billion (US$8.77 billion).
