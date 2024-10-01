U.S. dollar up sharply in Taipei trading
10/01/2024 10:19 AM
Taipei, Oct. 1 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.795 at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.144 from the previous close.
