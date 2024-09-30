Taiwan shares close down 2.62%
09/30/2024 01:46 PM
Taipei, Sept. 30 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 598.25 points, or 2.62 percent, at 22,224.54 Monday on turnover of NT$390.84 billion (US$12.36 billion).
Latest
- Society
Two juveniles sentenced for fatal New Taipei school stabbing09/30/2024 03:17 PM
- Society
Typhoon Krathon causes mudslides, disrupts traffic09/30/2024 02:47 PM
- Culture
Historian shares research into ancient Chinese myth at Tang Prize forum09/30/2024 01:52 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 2.62%09/30/2024 01:46 PM
- Politics
U.S. announces largest-ever US$567 million military aid package for Taiwan09/30/2024 01:32 PM