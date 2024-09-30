U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
09/30/2024 10:33 AM
Taipei, Sept. 30 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.598 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.090 from the previous close.
Latest
- Society
Two juveniles sentenced for fatal New Taipei school stabbing09/30/2024 03:17 PM
- Society
Typhoon Krathon causes mudslides, disrupts traffic09/30/2024 02:47 PM
- Culture
Historian shares research into ancient Chinese myth at Tang Prize forum09/30/2024 01:52 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 2.62%09/30/2024 01:46 PM
- Politics
U.S. announces largest-ever US$567 million military aid package for Taiwan09/30/2024 01:32 PM