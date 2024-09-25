Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

U.S. dollar closes sharply lower on Taipei forex market

09/25/2024 04:13 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 25 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell sharply against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.126 to close at NT$31.840.

Turnover totaled US$1.536 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$31.910 and moved to a low of NT$31.778 before rebounding.

(By Frances Huang)

Enditem

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.10