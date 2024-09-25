U.S. dollar closes sharply lower on Taipei forex market
09/25/2024 04:13 PM
Taipei, Sept. 25 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell sharply against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.126 to close at NT$31.840.
Turnover totaled US$1.536 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$31.910 and moved to a low of NT$31.778 before rebounding.
