U.S. dollar closes sharply lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Sept. 25 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell sharply against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.126 to close at NT$31.840.

Turnover totaled US$1.536 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$31.910 and moved to a low of NT$31.778 before rebounding.