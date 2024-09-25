Taiwan shares close up 1.47%
09/25/2024 02:02 PM
Taipei, Sept. 25 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 329.8 points, or 1.47 percent, at 22,761.60 Wednesday on turnover of NT$436.2 billion (US$13.7 billion).
Latest
- Politics
China distorting U.N. resolution to hamper Taiwan: Lai09/25/2024 03:18 PM
- Politics
U.S., Taiwan committed to co-producing weapons, but issues exist: Expert09/25/2024 02:54 PM
- Politics
TPP lawmaker appointed foreign affairs and defense committee co-chair09/25/2024 02:34 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 1.47%09/25/2024 02:02 PM
- Society
4 released on bail, banned from leaving country in egg import case09/25/2024 01:07 PM