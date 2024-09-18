U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
09/18/2024 04:20 PM
Taipei, Sept. 18 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.030 to close at NT$31.940.
Turnover totaled US$1.419 billion during the trading session.
