U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
09/16/2024 04:21 PM
Taipei, Sept. 16 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.082 to close at NT$31.910.
Turnover totaled US$1.281 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$31.950, and moved to a low of NT$31.868 before the close.
