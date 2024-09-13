Taiwan shares open higher
09/13/2024 09:09 AM
Taipei, Sept. 13 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 101.11 points at 21,754.36 Friday on turnover of NT$5.36 billion (US$167.13 million).
