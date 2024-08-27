Taiwan shares close down 0.25%
08/27/2024 02:04 PM
Taipei, Aug. 27 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 55.12 points, or 0.25 percent, at 22,185 Tuesday on turnover of NT$288.37 billion (US$9.04 billion).
Latest
- Society
Social worker indicted for negligent homicide of 1-year-old infant (update)08/27/2024 04:25 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market08/27/2024 04:13 PM
- Society
Kenting National Park Service takes aim at beach umbrella disputes08/27/2024 04:12 PM
- Politics
China push to ban Taiwan from Pacific Islands Forum 'regrettable': MOFA08/27/2024 03:57 PM
- Society
Ex-vice premier indicted on corruption charges08/27/2024 02:45 PM