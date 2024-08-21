U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
08/21/2024 10:31 AM
Taipei, Aug. 21 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.919 at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.074 from the previous close.
Latest
- Business
TSMC starts building first fab in Germany alongside European partners08/21/2024 12:40 PM
- Society
Heat warning issued for parts of northern, eastern Taiwan08/21/2024 11:36 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news08/21/2024 10:32 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading08/21/2024 10:31 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open lower08/21/2024 09:17 AM