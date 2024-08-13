U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
08/13/2024 04:27 PM
Taipei, Aug. 13 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.010 to close at NT$32.470.
Turnover totaled US$1.107 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.440, and moved between NT$32.390 and NT$32.488 before the close.
