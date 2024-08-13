To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Aug. 13 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.010 to close at NT$32.470.

Turnover totaled US$1.107 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.440, and moved between NT$32.390 and NT$32.488 before the close.