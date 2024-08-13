Taiwan shares open higher
08/13/2024 09:09 AM
Taipei, Aug. 13 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 42.81 points at 21,816.07 Tuesday on turnover of NT$5.89 billion (US$182 million).
Latest
- Business
MSCI cuts Taiwan's weighting in 2 indexes08/13/2024 12:05 PM
- Society
Five die in building fire in Tainan08/13/2024 11:39 AM
- Politics
Three F-16s escort Olympians back to Taiwan08/13/2024 11:12 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news08/13/2024 10:50 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading08/13/2024 10:15 AM