U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
08/09/2024 05:20 PM
Taipei, Aug. 9 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.153 to close at NT$32.440.
Turnover totaled US$2.082 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$32.570, and moved to a low of NT$32.398 before rebounding.
