U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Aug. 9 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.153 to close at NT$32.440.

Turnover totaled US$2.082 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$32.570, and moved to a low of NT$32.398 before rebounding.