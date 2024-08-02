U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
08/02/2024 06:29 PM
Taipei, Aug. 2 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.055 to close at NT$32.817.
Turnover totaled US$1.802 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.760, and peaked at NT$32.887 during trading.
Latest
- Business
Tech-based health sector can give Taiwan's economy a boost: President08/02/2024 08:31 PM
- Sports
Taiwan out of Paris women's swimming after disqualification08/02/2024 08:22 PM
- Society
Partial train service resumes on typhoon-hit North Link Line08/02/2024 07:17 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market08/02/2024 06:29 PM
- Sports
Taiwan's Lei, Tai nearly pull off huge upset in archery at Olympics08/02/2024 06:24 PM