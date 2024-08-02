To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Aug. 2 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.055 to close at NT$32.817.

Turnover totaled US$1.802 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.760, and peaked at NT$32.887 during trading.