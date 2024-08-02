U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
08/02/2024 10:18 AM
Taipei, Aug. 2 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.842 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.080 from the previous close.
