Taiwan shares close up 1.99%
08/01/2024 01:58 PM
Taipei, Aug. 1 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 442.75 points, or 1.99 percent, at 22,642.1 Thursday on turnover of NT$430.76 billion (US$13.17 billion).
