2024 Bio Asia-Taiwan conference opens in Taipei

Taipei, July 24 (CNA) The 2024 Bio Asia-Taiwan International Conference and Exhibition opened at the Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei on Wednesday, kicking off five days of talks and activities showcasing the latest developments in the biotech industry.

"The past year has been tumultuous," Johnsee Lee (李鍾熙), honorary chairman of the Taiwan Bio Industry Organization, said at the opening of the event. "Despite breakthroughs in many emerging technologies, financial markets have faced numerous challenges."

"This year's conference includes a series of events designed to help participants find ways to navigate these difficulties," the chairman said, referring to sessions with titles such as "Global Biotech Development" and "Frontier of Gene and Cell Therapies."

Johnsee Lee, honorary chairman of the Taiwan Bio Industry Organization. CNA photo July 24, 2024

On the first day of the event, renowned Chinese-American molecular biologist Zhang Feng (張鋒) gave a speech titled "Exploration of Biological Diversity."

During his speech, the 2016 Tang Prize winner talked about how many advanced molecular biology tools originate from nature, particularly microorganisms.

Zhang highlighted progress in gene therapies and presented two promising research areas: a refined RNA delivery system using human capsid-forming proteins and prokaryotic injection systems for targeting animal brain cells.

The event, jointly organized by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization and the Taiwan Bio Industry Organization, will run until Sunday.

The five-day gathering includes a three-day conference featuring "internationally-renowned speakers, company presentations from Asia and around the world, a full program of focus symposia and workshops, and an international exhibition," according to the event's website.