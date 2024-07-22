Four NT$10 million March-April receipt lottery prizes unclaimed

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 22 (CNA) Four NT$10 million (US$304,878) and five NT$2 million winning receipts from Taiwan's March-April uniform invoice lottery remain unclaimed, the Ministry of Finance said Monday.

The eight-digit serial number that won the NT$10 million special prize in the lottery for March and April is 44140251 and there were 17 winners. The serial number that won the NT$2 million grand prize is 14715309 and there were 16 winners, according to the MOF.

The MOF said the four unclaimed NT$10 million special prize winning lottery receipts include an NT$34 invoice issued by food delivery operator Uber Eats and an NT$26 invoice issued by a Million convenience store located in Taichung's Western District for a sports drink.

Source: Ministry of Finance

In addition, a CPC gas station in Hukou Township in Yunlin County issued an NT$1,224 winning invoice and a 7-Eleven convenience store located in Nanzih District in Kaohsiung City issued an NT$51 invoice for a drink purchase, the MOF said.

As for the NT$2 million grand prize, the MOF said the five unclaimed winning receipts include an NT$599 invoice issued by telecom operator Taiwan Mobile Co. and an NT$43 invoice issued by food delivery company Foodpanda.

Furthermore, an NT$641 invoice issued by a PX Mart outlet located in Dongshan Township in Yilan County, and an NT$85 invoice issued by a Hi-Life convenience store in Chiayi City's Western District also won the NT$2 million prize, along with an NT$1,178 receipt issued by taxi fleet operator Taiwan Taxi.

The MOF said those holding the winning receipts can claim their prize money until Sept. 5.

It added that the draw for the May-June lottery will be held on Thursday.

The uniform invoice lottery system, which draws winning numbers every two months, was created to encourage consumers to collect sales receipts as part of the ministry's efforts to prevent tax evasion.

The lottery is funded by 3 percent of annual business tax revenues, with the tax built into the prices of most goods and services, according to Taiwan's tax laws and regulations.