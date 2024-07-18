Taiwan shares close down 1.56%
07/18/2024 01:53 PM
Taipei, July 18 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 371.35 points, or 1.56 percent, at 23,398.47 Thursday on turnover of NT$579.34 billion (US$17.77 billion).
