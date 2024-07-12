Taiwan shares close down 1.94%
07/12/2024 01:50 PM
Taipei, July 12 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 473.10 points, or 1.94 percent, at 23,916.93 Friday on turnover of NT$578.11 billion (US$17.77 billion).
Latest
- Politics
Changes to annual Han Kuang defense drills cause mixed reactions07/12/2024 05:04 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market07/12/2024 04:12 PM
- Society
Police identify suspect in Tainan murder case07/12/2024 04:01 PM
- Business
ASE opens 2nd facility in Silicon Valley07/12/2024 02:43 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 1.94%07/12/2024 01:50 PM