U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
07/08/2024 10:21 AM
Taipei, July 8 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.466 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.090 from the previous close.
