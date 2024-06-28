Taiwan shares close up 0.55%
06/28/2024 02:05 PM
Taipei, June 28 (CNA) Taiwan shares closed up 126.27 points, or 0.55 percent, at 23032.25 Friday on turnover of NT$435.9 billion (US$13.43 billion).
