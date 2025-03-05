To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March. 5 (CNA) The Taiwan-related section in China's government work report, presented during the "Two Sessions" on Wednesday, placed greater emphasis on the promotion of integration and unification of Taiwan with China, experts told CNA.

China's Premier Li Qiang (李强) on Wednesday morning delivered the government work report at the opening meeting of the National People's Congress, which, together with the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference that opened a day earlier, forms the annual "Two Sessions."

In the 32-page report, a 128-Chinese character section on Taiwan was included, with lines such as "resolutely oppose separatist activities aimed at 'Taiwan independence' and external interference" and "improve institutions and policies for promoting economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait."

Chang Wu-ueh (張五岳), director of Tamkang University's Center for Cross-Strait Relations, told CNA that while the Taiwan-related content in the report is more than 90 percent identical to last year's version, there is a stronger emphasis on promoting the integration and unification of Taiwan with China.

The mention of fostering cross-strait economic exchanges not only reflects China's response to the U.S.-China trade war and technological competition, but also aims to reinforce economic ties between the two sides of the strait, which have been gradually weakening in recent years, he added.

Chang said that the report has never been used as a platform to announce major policy on Taiwan, as the "Two Sessions" are not the main occasion for such an announcement.

The attention on Taiwan-related content should instead be directed toward whether Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) makes any statements about the island country when joining certain delegation discussions during the "Two Sessions," which run until March 11, he said.

In addition, Chang said that whether Beijing holds a commemoration for the 20th anniversary of the Anti-Secession Law after the "Two Sessions" will carry certain "significance."

He added that if such an event is held with Xi delivering remarks, it would send an even stronger message regarding Taiwan.

Speaking in the same vein, Arthur Wang (王智盛), secretary-general of the Asia-Pacific Elite Interchange Association in Taiwan and an expert on cross-strait relations, said that Taiwan-related issues have never been a focal point of the "Two Sessions," as the annual meetings primarily focus on discussions of China's domestic policy in areas such as the economy and society.

He described the Taiwan-related content in this year's government work report at the "Two Sessions" as "reiterating the same old rhetoric" of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) Taiwan policy.

Wang added that the annual work conference on Taiwan affairs, held before the "Two Sessions" on Feb. 25-26 and attended by senior CCP officials, is a more important event for understanding China's approach to Taiwan.

Wang Huning (王滬寧), chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, emphasized "six key priorities" during the work conference, including "creating better conditions for Taiwanese youth to pursue and fulfill their dreams in China."

Such emphasis suggests that attracting Taiwanese youth to China will be a major focus of China's policy toward Taiwan this year, Arthur Wang said.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) told CNA in a written reply that the Taiwan-related content in the government work report delivered by Li at this year's "Two Sessions" is "very similar" to that of last year, with "no significant changes."

"The [Taiwanese] government will continue closely monitoring the developments during the CCP's "Two Sessions," the MAC added.