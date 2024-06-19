U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
06/19/2024 10:14 AM
Taipei, June 19 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.387 at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.010 from the previous close.
