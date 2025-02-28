Magnitude 4.7 earthquake rocks southeastern Taiwan
02/28/2025 01:49 PM
Taipei, Feb. 28 (CNA) A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck in waters off Taitung County, southeastern Taiwan, at 1:02 p.m. Friday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).
The epicenter was located 67.7 kilometers northeast of Taitung County Hall at a depth of 24.7 km, CWA data showed.
The intensity of the quake, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, measured 3 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale in parts of Taitung County.
The quake also measured an intensity of 2 in Hualien County, according to the CWA.
There were no immediate reports of damage following the quake.
Latest
- Society
Tainan prosecutors probe death of student over alleged bullying02/28/2025 09:37 PM
- Society
Taxi driver arrested after deserted pet cats found brutally killed02/28/2025 09:20 PM
- Politics
EU condemns alleged sabotage of Taiwan's undersea cables02/28/2025 08:29 PM
- Society
Pneumococcal vaccines made free for high-risk Taiwanese aged 19-6402/28/2025 06:59 PM
- Politics
Ex-USAID adviser hopes Taiwan partnership endures amid uncertainty02/28/2025 05:37 PM