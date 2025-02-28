Magnitude 4.7 earthquake rocks southeastern Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 28 (CNA) A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck in waters off Taitung County, southeastern Taiwan, at 1:02 p.m. Friday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter was located 67.7 kilometers northeast of Taitung County Hall at a depth of 24.7 km, CWA data showed.

The intensity of the quake, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, measured 3 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale in parts of Taitung County.

The quake also measured an intensity of 2 in Hualien County, according to the CWA.

There were no immediate reports of damage following the quake.

(By James Lo) Enditem/ASG