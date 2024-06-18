Archaeological discovery halts construction of TSMC plant in Chiayi

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 18 (CNA) Construction of a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) packaging plant in the southern Taiwan county of Chiayi has been halted following the discovery of a suspected archaeological ruin, local authorities said Monday.

The apparent ruin was discovered at the end of May, during the construction of the first of two planned packaging plants using the sophisticated Chip on Wafer on Substrate (CoWoS) technology at the Chiayi Science Park.

In accordance with the Cultural Heritage Preservation Act, a review committee convened in early June and decided to halt construction of the fab as salvage plans are being made.

A TSMC spokesperson told CNA Monday that they will comply with laws and authorities on subsequent procedures.

Meanwhile, the Southern Taiwan Science Park Bureau said that they will assist TSMC with addressing the change of plans. Construction on the second advanced packaging plant in Chiayi is now being planned as a strategy to ensure that construction schedules will not be seriously affected, it said.

The Chiayi County Cultural and Tourism Bureau said it was decided during the review committee to monitor all future development projects.

