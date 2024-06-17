To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, June 17 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.035 to close at NT$32.385.

Turnover totaled US$1.016 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.370, and moved between NT$32.360 and NT$32.405 before the close.