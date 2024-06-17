U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
06/17/2024 04:22 PM
Taipei, June 17 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.035 to close at NT$32.385.
Turnover totaled US$1.016 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.370, and moved between NT$32.360 and NT$32.405 before the close.
