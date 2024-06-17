Taiwan shares open lower
06/17/2024 09:08 AM
Taipei, June 17 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 36.61 points at 22,468.11 Monday on turnover of NT$7.24 billion (US$223.60 million).
Latest
- Politics
Taiwan to get all 1,700 TOW 2B anti-tank missiles from U.S. by year-end06/17/2024 01:54 PM
- Sports
Taiwan wins 1st gold at Asian Canoe Sprint Junior & U23 Championships06/17/2024 01:09 PM
- Society
Hot, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms expected in Taiwan06/17/2024 11:41 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading06/17/2024 10:18 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news06/17/2024 10:15 AM