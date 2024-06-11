Taiwan shares close down 0.3%
06/11/2024 02:09 PM
Taipei, June 11 (CNA) Taiwan shares closed down 66.26 points, or 0.3 percent, at 21,792.12 Tuesday on turnover of NT$501.53 billion (US$15.49 billion).
