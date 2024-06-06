U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
06/06/2024 10:20 AM
Taipei, June 6 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.284 at 10 a.m. Thursday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.064 from the previous close.
