Taiwan shares open lower
05/24/2024 09:22 AM
Taipei, May 24 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 164.76 points at 21,442.67 Friday on turnover of NT$6.6 billion (US$204.52 million).
(Y.F. Low)Enditem
