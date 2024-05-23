Draft of AI governing law expected this year: NSTC head

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 23 (CNA) A draft of the law governing the use of AI is scheduled to be drawn up by the National Science and Technology Council (NTSC) and sent to the Executive Yuan by the end of this year, NSTC head Wu Cheng-wen (吳誠文) said on Thursday.

Wu said in a legislative committee meeting on Thursday that given the evolution of AI is a double-edged sword, the draft law will aim to ensure user privacy, human rights and security.

Wu added that the law will also aid the development of Taiwan's industries.

Wu made the remarks in response to questions about the drafting progress from lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle.

The expected date for the draft to be sent to the Executive Yuan is the end of the year, "but it could also be as early as the end of October if we accelerate [the drafting]," the science and technology council head said.

The main concept behind Taiwan's AI basic law will be more aligned with what the United States and Japan have been following, which is a more open attitude to AI use, rather than that of the European Union, which is more conservative and discreet, Wu said.

He likened AI tools to a knife that can do good and be useful but also can be misused, adding that the law will be drafted to restrict it to being used for good, protecting user privacy, human rights and security.

But it should also be drafted in a way that would not impede the country's industrial development, Wu stressed.

When asked how much time the NSTC would need to transform Taiwan into an "AI island," Wu said the application of AI in different sectors faces different challenges. Therefore, over the next four years, the focus will be on updating the healthcare sector and upgrading traditional sectors such as the manufacturing and service industries.