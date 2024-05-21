U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
05/21/2024 04:17 PM
Taipei, May 21 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.058 to close at NT$32.294.
Turnover totaled US$939 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.270, and moved to a high of NT$32.330 before the close.
