U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
05/16/2024 11:14 AM
Taipei, May 16 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.119 at 11 a.m. Thursday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.193 from the previous close.
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.74%05/16/2024 01:58 PM
- Politics
Cabinet resigns en masse ahead of reshuffle05/16/2024 12:53 PM
- Politics
U.S. to send former officials to Lai's inauguration05/16/2024 12:48 PM
- Society
Taiwan headline news05/16/2024 11:16 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading05/16/2024 11:14 AM