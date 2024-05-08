Taiwan business group proposes nuclear energy revival

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 8 (CNA) The newly installed chairman of the Chinese National Federation of Industries (CNFI), one of the leading business groups in Taiwan, Pan Chun-jung (潘俊榮), on Wednesday called on the incoming new government to rethink national energy policy, proposing a revival of nuclear power.

There are 443 nuclear plants in operation around the world, with about 50-60 reactors under construction and over 100 planned, Pan said at a meeting of the CNFI board of directors and supervisors, during which president-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) presented him with a certificate confirming his election as chairman.

President-elect Lai Ching-te (left) presents newly installed chairman of the Chinese National Federation of Industries Pan Chun-jung with a certificate confirming his election on Wednesday. CNA photo May 8, 2024

France, Japan and South Korea all use nuclear power and the Group of Seven (G7) nations recognized nuclear as a zero-emission clean and low-cost energy source in their joint communique issued last week following a two-day ministerial meeting, according to Pan.

Pan also called on the new government to take action to address the looming power, water and labor shortages facing industries to ensure their ongoing contribution to the development of Taiwan.

Lai, who will be inaugurated on May 20, did not directly respond to questions from the media about extending the service of nuclear power plants in Taiwan proposed by industry leaders including Tung Tzu-hsien (童子賢), founder and chairman of Pegatron Group.

He also avoided the issue during the CNFI meeting, saying only that the government has attached great importance to policy recommendations such as promoting digital transition, tackling the "five shortages" and geopolitical changes proposed by the CNFI in recent years.

Lai emphasized that the new administration will continue to help Taiwanese industries retain their competitive advantage by maintaining good relations with China, establishing trade agreements with other countries and striving to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trade bloc in order to enhance supply chain resilience in Taiwan.

The "five shortages" refers to a lack of electricity, water, land, manpower and skilled professionals.

Since taking office, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government has pushed a policy to phase out all existing nuclear power plants in Taiwan by 2025.

Taiwan has four nuclear plants, though the fourth has never been operational. There are a total of six reactors in the first three nuclear power plants.

Under the current administration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Taiwan decommissioned two of its three nuclear power plants, and two reactors at the still operational third nuclear plant are expected to be shut down in July this year and May next year.

However, due to recent energy price increases, opposition parties have proposed amending the law to extend the service of the second and third plants or even restart construction of the fourth nuclear power plant.