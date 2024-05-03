U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
05/03/2024 04:23 PM
Taipei, May 3 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.120 to close at NT$32.376.
Turnover totaled US$1.216 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$32.450, and moved to a low of NT$32.354 before the close.
