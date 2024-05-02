U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
05/02/2024 10:43 AM
Taipei, May 2 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.570 at 10 a.m. Thursday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.028 from the previous close.
