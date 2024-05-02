Taiwan shares open lower
05/02/2024 09:12 AM
Taipei, May 2 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 35.93 points at 20,360.67 Thursday on turnover of NT$5.61 billion (US$172.35 million).
(Y.F. Low)Enditem
