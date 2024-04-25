Taiwan shares close down 1.36%
04/25/2024 02:30 PM
Taipei, April 25 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 274.32 points, or 1.36 percent, at 19,857.42 Thursday on turnover of NT$359.71 billion (US$11.03 billion).
