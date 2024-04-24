Taiwan shares close up 2.72%
04/24/2024 02:06 PM
Taipei, April 24 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 532.46 points, or 2.72 percent, at 20,131.74 Wednesday on turnover of NT$427.56 billion (US$13.14 billion).
Latest
- Politics
U.S. lawmakers pledge support for Taiwan in face of China threat04/24/2024 06:21 PM
- Science & Tech
High schooler-developed earthquake alert app goes viral04/24/2024 06:02 PM
- Politics
U.S. Senate passes US$95 billion aid for Taiwan, Ukraine, Israel04/24/2024 05:33 PM
- Cross-Strait
Amid warning of Chinese jet threat, defense head offers reassurances04/24/2024 05:16 PM
- Business
Food, beverage revenue hits new high in Q104/24/2024 05:06 PM