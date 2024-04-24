Taiwan shares open higher
04/24/2024 09:12 AM
Taipei, April 24 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 171.18 points at 19,770.46 Wednesday on turnover of NT$4.44 billion (US$136.49 million).
