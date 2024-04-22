To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, April 22 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply higher against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.124 to close at NT$32.636.

Turnover totaled US$1.733 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.510, and moved to a high of NT$32.660 before the close.