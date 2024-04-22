U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market
04/22/2024 04:13 PM
Taipei, April 22 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply higher against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.124 to close at NT$32.636.
Turnover totaled US$1.733 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.510, and moved to a high of NT$32.660 before the close.
