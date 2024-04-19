To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, April 19 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.136 to close at NT$32.512.

Turnover totaled US$2.483 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.410, and peaked at NT$32.586 during trading.