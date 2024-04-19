U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market
04/19/2024 04:11 PM
Taipei, April 19 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.136 to close at NT$32.512.
Turnover totaled US$2.483 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.410, and peaked at NT$32.586 during trading.
