Taiwan shares close down 3.81%
04/19/2024 02:02 PM
Taipei, April 19 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 774.08 points, or 3.81 percent, at 19,527.12 Friday on turnover of NT$704.79 billion (US$21.66 billion).
