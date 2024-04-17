Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Taiwan shares close up 1.56%

04/17/2024 02:45 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA photo April 17, 2024
CNA photo April 17, 2024

Taipei, April 17 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 311.37 points, or 1.56 percent, at 20,213.33 Wednesday on turnover of NT$404.27 billion (US$12.45 billion).

(By Elizabeth Hsu)

Enditem

Related News
Taiwan shares rebound, end above 20,000 points
    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.113