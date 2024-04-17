Taiwan shares close up 1.56%
04/17/2024 02:45 PM
Taipei, April 17 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 311.37 points, or 1.56 percent, at 20,213.33 Wednesday on turnover of NT$404.27 billion (US$12.45 billion).
Latest
- Politics
Defense minister defends estimated cost of indigenous sub program04/17/2024 06:48 PM
- Society
Three test positive for norovirus after dining at sushi restaurant chain04/17/2024 06:37 PM
- Politics
Envoys warn of rising antisemitism at Taipei Holocaust Remembrance event04/17/2024 06:12 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares rebound, end above 20,000 points04/17/2024 05:14 PM
- Sports
Boogie returns to Taiwan to finish off regular and post-season with Leopards04/17/2024 04:29 PM