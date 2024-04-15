U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
04/15/2024 04:25 PM
Taipei, April 15 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.085 to close at NT$32.378.
Turnover totaled US$991 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.3, and moved to a high of NT$ 32.39 before the close.
