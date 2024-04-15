Taiwan shares close down 1.38%
04/15/2024 01:58 PM
Taipei, April 15 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 286.8 points, or 1.38 percent, at 20,449.77 Monday on turnover of NT$478.32 billion (US$14.79 billion).
