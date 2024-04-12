Taiwan shares close down 0.08%
04/12/2024 01:52 PM
Taipei, April 12 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 16.65 points, or 0.08 percent, at 20,736.57 Friday on turnover of NT$478.43 billion (US$14.82 billion).
